A new season of fashion campaigns all in one place, including ads from Miu Miu, Alaïa, Prada and more. See all of the Spring 2023 campaigns below.

Givenchy Spring 2023 Campaign Photos courtesy of Givenchy/ Heji Shin

After walking her first Givenchy show last September (in a double-denim look), Gigi Hadid is making her campaign debut as one of the faces of the brand for Spring 2023, photographed by Heji Shin and styled by Carine Roitfeld, following in the footsteps of her sister Bella who's starred in Givenchy ads before.

Versace Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot

After first announcing her campaign reveal in her High Low podcast with guest Donatella Versace, Emily Ratajkowski's campaign has been released by the Italian brand, photographed by Mert and Marcus (this is not her first Versace campaign, she's been the face of Versace eyewear before).

Miu Miu Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Zoë Ghertner

Kendall Jenner is one of the faces of Miu Miu's Spring 2023 campaign alongside Emma Corrin, Quintessa Swindell and more. She wears several looks including a cropped bra top with baggy denim skirt and long gray coat.

Wales Bonner Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Malick Bodian

Wales Bonner's new campaign shot by model and photographer Malick Bodian in Milan, Italy celebrates Horizon Blues – with the elegant and evocative harmony created by the expression of Afro-Atlantic presences amongst European splendor.

Alaïa Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Tyrone Lebon

Kaia Gerber is the face of Alaïa's Spring 2023 campaign, photographed in LA by Tyrone Lebon and wearing one of the looks she wore to the Academy Museum Gala last fall.

Prada Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: David Sims