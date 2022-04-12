The start of a new year coincides with all your favorite brands' new campaigns! From Michael Kors' ode to New York with Kendall Jenner to Hunter Schafer reuniting with Prada, this season's fashion ads are back with a vengeance. See below, for all the best Spring 2022 fashion campaigns.

Dion Lee Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Bryan Huynh

Grimes is a sword-wielding icy nymph for designer Dion Lee's new Spring campaign, photographed at her Austin, Texas home by Bryan Huynh. "I’ve been a big fan of Dion for a long time!" she told Vogue. "His work looks like it exists in Dune. Medieval sci-fi energy."

Wales Bonner Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Malick Bodian

Wales Bonner's new campaign celebrates the brand's Volta Jazz Spring 2022 collection which draws on a time-honored tradition of West African studio portraiture, notably the work of Burkinabe artist Sanlé Sory in the 1970s.

H&M Spring 2022 Campaign

H&M's new campaign film recreates a fictional fashion destination called Hôtel Hennes directed by Bardia Zeinali with a cast that includes models Gigi Hadid, Jill Kortleve and Precious Lee.

BR Athletics x Micaiah Carter Photography: Micaiah Carter/ Courtesy of Banana Republic

Banana Republic's new BR Athletics line enlisted photographer mi

Mackage Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Norman Wong/ Courtesy of Mackage

Artist and model Bakar star's in the new Spring campaign for Mackage, the luxury outwear specialist.

K.NGSLEY Clandestine Boots Campaign Photography: Claudio & Thomas

The designer behind Brooklyn club kid fave K.NGSLEY is ringing in Aries season (and his 29th birthday) with a new campaign devoted to the brand's new Clandestine boots — and the images are unabashedly queer, kinky while exuding Black and brown joy. (They also just launched a new “KINGSLEYFrame'' Instagram filter.) The boots are available now on the brand's website.

Zara Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims/ Courtesy of Zara

Zara Studio is the Spanish label's more elevated brand offering (created with stylist Karl Templer), and its campaigns reflect that directional approach. For Spring 2022, Zara Studio enlisted Fabien Baron to creative direct this season's imagery and film. For the men's collection, the brand tapped David Sims to shoot actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, while Steven Meisel photographed the women's line on a variety of faces including models Rianne Van Rompae, Jessica Stam and Edie Campbell. The kid's campaign, meanwhile, is soaked with '70s bohemianism and cool '90s grunge.

Indochino Spring 2022 Campaign Courtesy of Indochino

Indochino's new campaign shows off the brand's new fabrics, softer, more relaxed tailoring, and a variety of colorways from pastels to hyper-saturated brights.

Canada Goose Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Cole Sprouse

Canada Goose partnered with Cole Sprouse to shoot and direct a collective of creative talent on an elevated outdoor experience. The campaign, centered around the brand’s Live in the Open ethos, celebrates the strength and importance of a tight-knit community while showcasing Canada Goose styles being put to the test outside in Big Sur, California.

J. Crew Spring 2022 Campaign Courtesy of J. Crew

For J.Crew’s Spring 2022 campaign, “The Art of Getting Dressed” is a creative endeavor. Starring British actress Florence Pugh and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., the campaign shows how inspiration can come from all places when it comes to getting dressed, whether the home, the city, or the studio.

Farfetch Spring 2022 Campaign Courtesy of Farfetch

​​Sex and the City​​ icon Kim Cattrall fronts the new campaign for fashion platform Farfetch, titled #YourChoiceYourFarfetch, in a series of images that celebrates personal style and self-expression. Cattrall was chosen for her "on-and-off screen style" and for "making the choices that feel right for her," according to the company.

Net-a-Porter Spring 2022 Campaign Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter's new campaign "Go for Bold" is packed with vivid, saturated colors and backdrops with bright standout pieces from brands like Dries van Noten and Loewe providing a visual pop of hues.

Kate Spade Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Cass Bird/ Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade's new campaign captures spring in full bloom with bright yellows and pinks that sit alongside springy stripes and polka dots against an airy, sunny field.

Marc Jacobs Heaven Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Harley Weir/ Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs has gone full Barb mode with his latest campaign for Heaven, his playful secondary line. The designer tapped Nicki Minaj as the face of the Spring collection where she wears the brand’s signature logo T-shirt, fishnet tights and knee-high strappy platform heels.

7 For All Mankind Spring 2022 Campaign Courtesy of 7 For All Mankind

Cara Delevingne is the face of 7 For All Mankind's new Spring collection and the denim brand will also be donating to her foundation, which supports causes that important to her like environmental, mental health, and LGBTQ+.

Neiman Marcus Spring 2022 Campaign Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus' spring campaign, Looking Forward, Forward Looking, consists of a series of videos, The Spring Book, digital and print advertising, social media content and innovative in-store visuals. Themes include travel, glamour, work life and more.

Loro Piana Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Mario Sorrenti/ Courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana evokes a summer-y, open-air mood with its new sensory campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti between the fortress, the countryside and the rocky beaches of Almeira, Spain. Models Rianne Van Rompaey, Anok Yai and Leon Dame capture the brand's tactile world of craftsmanship and lush textures.

Calvin Klein Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Glen Luchford/ Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein's new community-focused campaign for Spring features over 120 people from around the world including Blackpink's Jennie, Euphoria star Dominic Fike and Solange wearing the brand's jeans, underwear and classic tees.

Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear Photography: Mert & Marcus

Jennifer Lopez and model David Gandy are the stars of Dolce & Gabbana's new eyewear campaign, shot by Mert & Marcus, capturing the brand's signature Sicilian iconography and Made in Italy elegance.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Willy Vanderperre

Model and muse Fernando Lindez is the face of Ludovic de Saint Sernin's black and white Spring campaign shot by Willy Vanderperre. Lindez wears almost no clothes except for the brand's sexy tanks, jewelry and strappy tops.

Etro Spring 2022 Campaign Photography by Mario Sorrenti/ Courtesy of Etro

Etro's new campaign is titled "Empire of Freedom" shot in a space that is both a commune, a house, and an atelier with models including Bomi Youn, Lulu Tenney, Indira Scott wearing the brand's signature paisley and printed ready-to-wear.

Jordache Spring 2022 Campaign Photography by Cass Bird/ Courtesy of Jordache

Brooke Shields stars as the face of Jordache’s Spring 2022 campaign, shot by Cass Bird. Wearing signature Jordache denim styles, the campaign is a reflection of the brand’s continued commitment to feature independent, strong women in their jeans, with the message of supporting body positivity and self confidence.

Balmain Spring 2022 Campaign Photography by Mert and Marcus/ Courtesy of Balmain

Balmain's epic fashion show-turned-music festival was one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week last September. Amidst the madness of preparation, the brand made a last-minute decision to shoot the campaign right then and there, enlisting photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot for the first time to shoot Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni and more backstage against the stadium's facade.

Sandro Spring 2022 Campaign Photography by Bruno Staub/ Courtesy of Sandro

Sandro's Spring campaign, called "Fly Away," is centered around freedom and captures a group of friends group of friends in nature.

DKNY Spring 2022 Campaign Photography by Marili Andre/ Courtesy of DKNY

DKNY's ongoing "Do Your Thing" series continues with its Spring campaign, “DO YOUR THING” with its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, focusing on new monthly themes – “DO YOUR THING FOR FUN,” “DO YOUR THING FOR FAMILY,” “DO YOUR THING FOR THE FUTURE,” and “DO YOUR THING FOR COMMUNITY.” The cast includes rapper Smino, model Ebonee Davis, and comedian Carly Aquilino.

Saks Fifth Avenue Spring 2022 Campaign Photography by Joshua Kissi/ Courtesy of Saks

Movie star Lupita Nyong'o is one of the best-dressed actresses on the red carpet, and her love of fashion is immediately visible in her new campaign for Saks Fifth Avenue, where she wears some of the key looks for Spring 2022 including Brandon Maxwell, LaQuan Smith, Versace and Mônot. “[I approach my red carpet style] with curiosity and a sense of humor,” shares Lupita Nyong’o when asked about her attention-getting movie premiere looks. “I love dressing up, it just reminds me of being a kid and coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things. It’s a chance to make believe and to just live at a higher level. So, I have fun with it.”

Loewe Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims

Shot by David Sims, Loewe’s Spring 2022 campaign encapsulates the playful glamour and elegance of Jonathan Anderson’s latest designs. Against a simple, crisp backdrop, the vibrant, metallic collection comes to life in a dynamic, minimalistic photoshoot.

Logan Hollowell Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Zoey Grossman

Fine jewelry label Logan Hollowell's Spring campaign features model Elsa Hosk in images inspired by Water, Earth, Air and Fire. — the foundational elements represented in all of the brand's collections.

Kappa Spring 2022 Campaign Courtesy of Kappa

Kappa's earth-inspired Spring campaign focuses on juxtapositions and depicts a warm, organic environment next to imagery set in a concrete, geometric structure. The collection features a vibrant ‘Kappa Kamo’ pattern to contradict camouflage's intended purpose of blending in.

Missoni Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Marili Andre

Missioni explodes into color for Spring 2022, capturing an exuberant joie de vivre. Shot by Marili Andre, “Life in Colors” portrays the romantic, energetic atmosphere of Missoni’s collection, using lightscapes to make it appear as though light is bursting from the models themselves in an optimistic, expressive series of images.

Blumarine Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Harley Weir

Blumarine sets up a Barbie-pink duel for their Spring 2022 campaign, pitting models Elisa Nijman and Eleonora Ehrnstrom against each other in their violent search for beauty. Depicting the frenzy and ambition that accompanies desire, “That Was Mine.” imagery by Harley Weir is accompanied by an ASMR video of the fight.

MCM Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Reto Schmid

American multi-platinum singer iann dior stars as the face of MCM’s Spring 2022 campaign, backed by Pasha Harulia and Dongyeon. Shot by Reto Schmid in both real and virtual form, the campaign is a surreal, interdimensional imagining of a utopian cityscape.

Boss Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Mikael Jansson

Marine Serre Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Louis Baquiast

Shot by Louis Basquiast, Marine Serre’s Spring 2022 campaign pictures fashion in the domestic sphere. Posed as families, models are shot cooking, eating, and dancing in the collection, evoking the “beauty and simplicity of being together,” according to the designer. Entitled “Fichu pour Fichu” (“We are doomed”), the campaign builds on the Ostal24 film presented in September 2021.

Jil Sander Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Chris Rhodes

Jil Sander taps acclaimed photographer Chris Rhodes for their Spring 2022 campaign, reinterpreting Paris as an experimental allegory for city life. The collection is staged with abstraction and color at the forefront, with creative director duo Lucie and Luke Meier set to publish the campaign into a book featuring ongoing collaborative projects for Jil Sander.

AMI Paris Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Sam Rock

Ami's outdoor Spring campaign, inspired by American indie movies, was shot in the Almerian desert in southern Spain using shot an analog camera by Sam Rock (the British photographer’s trademark) for a nostalgic mood. The concept of the campaign echoes memories of L’Échappée Belle, the great escape in French, the short feature film that unveiled the brand's Spring 2022 collection.

GCDS Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Javier Ruiz

Shot by Javier Ruiz in Madrid, the aquatic-themed campaign is a continuation of the brand's seasonal focus on Spanish collaborators including Rebeca Solana, Emmanuel Yebe, Hernán Cano and Arón Piper, who plays Ander Muñoz in the teen Netflix drama Élite.

Fendi Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Craig McDean

Fendi's Spring campaign, featuring models Vittoria Ceretti, Yilan Hua, Barbara Valente, Rianne Van Rompaey and Anok Yai, is "a celebration of the joyful irreverence and empowered femininity that defined the collection." The images were inspired by fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez's hand-sketched logo, drawing upon the artist’s liberated sensibility and Studio 54 surroundings found in the Fendi archive.

Self-Portrait Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Harley Weir

Bella Hadid is the face of British label Self-Portrait's Spring 2022 campaign. According to the brand, the images document the "different sides" to Hadid’s style and character, and showcase the many facets of the self-portrait woman. "Bella has this incredible purity of spirit and rawness of emotion that speaks to so many people today," said creative director Han Chong. "I really admire how aware and empathetic she is of the world around her, which is so refreshing. It was a real dream to work with her on this campaign, which allowed her to bring to life all the different sides of her character. It was a really special day where she just let herself be free."

Burberry Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot / Chris Rhodes

Burberry's Spring campaign focuses on the power of self-expression and duality, capturing the men's and women's collections from multiple perspectives (juxtaposed studio shot from Mert & Marcus and candid backstage photographs from Chris Rhodes). "I wanted this campaign to make people feel something, free to dream, free to feel youthful and alive again," said creative director Riccardo Tischi. "It is a beautiful dance, a very raw energy that’s powerful and full of life. Like an awakening."

Givenchy Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Heji Shin

Matthew M. Williams' longtime muse Kendall Jenner is once again the face of Givenchy's campaign for Spring 2022. The Kenny bag, named after the model's nickname and a style which made its debut on Jenner at a Met Gala afterparty last year, is front and center this season. Artist Josh Smith's freestyle brushstrokes are painted in the background as many pieces from the collection were done in collaboration with him.

“It was incredible to partner so closely with Josh someone whose electric work and unencumbered perspective I’ve long admired on all aspects of this collection including this campaign," Williams said in a statement. "To me, his artistic vision represents Givenchy’s modern ethos, and I’m grateful that Josh has let me and, now, so many others fully step into and explore his world."

Versace Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid star together in Versace's new campaign, featuring Donatella (with curly hair!) herself. Photographers Mert & Marcus looked to heritage Versace imagery by Richard Avedon for inspiration. The brand emphasized sisterhood, community, friendship as the key pillars of this campaign. “Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much," said Donatella. "They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide. I want this campaign to be a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022!”

Malone Souliers Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Luca Khouri

Creative Director Mary Alice Malone was inspired by the bold colors, sun-kissed hues, shimmering textures of summer. For men, the brand took a more earthy approach to color, while the women's line comes in bright pastel shades, crystalline embellishments and iridescent materials.

Batsheva Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Alexei Hay

Designer Batsheva Hay gets in front of the camera for her namesake brand's Spring campaign, modeling her new collection on the streets of New York City in front of a phone booth.

Miu Miu Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Tyrone Lebon

The low-rise miniskirts and cropped shirts that caused a stir at Miu Miu's Spring 2022 show in Paris are front and center in the brand's accompanying campaign, titled "Basic Instincts." Fronted by The Crown's Emma Corrin and model Hailey Bieber alongside other models, Miu Miu's subversive schoolgirl uniforms take center stage in these portraits shot by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Lotta Volkova.

Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel

Alexander McQueen's latest campaign, shot in black and white by Steven Meisel, shows a cast a models including Lara Stone, Anok Yai, Jill Kortleve and Fran Summers all wearing the brand's Spring 2022 collection that was shown last fall in London.

Marrakshi Life Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Nicholas Minucciani

The spring campaign for Marrakshi Life, the artisanal fashion line inspired by traditional Moroccan elements founded by New York photographer Randall Bachner, is a colorful and graphic series of images spotlighting Collection 10 of the Marrakesh-based atelier.

Fendi Men's Spring 2022 Campaign

Fendi's colorful men's show that took place last summer gets the airy treatment for its equally bright campaign shot by Mattia Zoppellaro on the rooftop of the brand's Rome headquarters against cloudy Italian skies with creative direction by artist Nico Vascellari.

Prada Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims

Hunter Schafer, who showed up to last week's Euphoria premiere in a custom Prada dress, is the star of the brand's new "In the Mood" Spring 2022 campaign (alongside models Selena Forrest and Julia Nobis). This marks Schafer's second campaign for the Italian house after fronting the ads for its Galleria bag last May. Also, according to the brand's press release, emerging image-makers will be invited on set throughout the season to interpret the collection, the campaign and the mood of Prada through photos and videos.

Michael Kors Collection Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Inez and Vinoodh

Michael Kors pays homage to the city of New York for his latest campaign, which stars Kendall Jenner on top of Prospect Tower in East Manhattan, posing against the Tudor City sign with the Chrysler Building and New York City skyline in the background. “When I think about what endures, it’s love — romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” Kors says. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with the love that it inspires time and again.”

Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Hugo Comte

Ferragamo takes us to a Mediterranean summer escape for its Spring 2022 campaign, shot by Hugo Comte. An accompanying video produced by Amalia Ulman and starring actor Amalia Ulman (Moonlight, When They See Us etc.) sees the cast frolicking through an idyllic Italian landscape while spotlighting the brand's signature accessories for the new season, including the Vara designs, Gancini buckles, Tramezza loafers and Studio bags.

Moschino Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel