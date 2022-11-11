Are you feeling spiritually impotent? Having trouble getting the most of the Most High? NEO 10Y will have you back on your knees in no time with "Spiritual Viagra."

The nonbinary, multi-disciplinary musician is sparking a spiritual revolution. Their newest single and accompanying music video for "Spiritual Viagra," which premieres today on PAPER, is a dose of cosmic bliss. The song recounts NEO 10Y’s journey to finding love when they least expected it.

"I finally found love last Halloween on a humxn level, not just the concept of love energy, and released 'Spiritual Viagra' on the numerologically aligned full moon of 10.10,” NEO 10Y says of the single.

With Halloween now behind us, the madness of October’s many retrogrades is finally aligning to make room for magic coming into the New Year. "Spiritual Viagra," intentionally released on the full moon, debuts its visual on November 11 (11/11) to manifest a full year of creative planning and practice.

"We filmed the music video this Halloween at the iconic Leake Street Tunnels rave in London where I was performing," NEO 10Y says, "and I wanted to release the self-edited visual on the poetic date of 11/11."

The visual — co-created with filmmaker Elana’s Eyes and edited by NEO 10Y — casts a spell on the club, layering comets and sacred geometry over NEO 10Y’s visceral live show and choreography. This pairing makes for an augmented performance of NEO 10Y, as they abandon all inhibitions and supercharge their spirit.

"Spiritual Viagra" dials up the heat on NEO 10Y’s romantic side, speaking from a place of sensuality previously explored in singles "ILY" and "Dopamine" with the certainty of love at first sight. As "Spiritual Viagra" unfolds, we fall a little bit deeper in love with ourselves, and a lot more in love with on-the-rise Londoner NEO 10Y.

As the artist puts it, "'Spiritual Viagra' is designed to expand love energy with ourselves and beyond."

Watch the PAPER premiere of "Spiritual Viagra," above, and stream NEO 10Y's new single, below.