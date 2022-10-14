It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

​Tove Lo — "Grapefruit"

Tove Lo’s new single off Dirt Femme is a glittering, diaristic pop song about eating disorders that turns trauma into something empowering and fearless.

The 1975 — "Oh Caroline"

"Oh Caroline," from The 1975’s new album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, does what Matty Healy and co do best: witty, romantic '80s pop delivered with a postmodern gaze.

Ojerime & Mura Masa — "Keep It Lo"

Ojerime links up with Mura Masa on this shimmery R&B song — a vibey midtempo cut for 3 AM hangouts.

Royel Otis — "Kool Aid"

Royel Otis' glassy new single captures the sound of 2010s indie pop, while adding strains of classic British indie and surf-rock.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — "Smoke & Mirrors"

This 15-minute song from King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard’s Made in Timeland is a remarkable change of pace, evoking Beverly-Glenn Copeland and avant-pop musicians like Kate NV in its use of synth and percussion.

Doechii — "Stressed"

Doechii’s new track is righteously pissed-off, finding the rising R&B star airing out her problem over a chaotic, gorgeously produced beat.

Weyes Blood — "Grapevine"

"Grapevine" is a classic Weyes Blood ballad. Sweeping and lyrical, it’s nostalgic while still deeply concerned with the state of our shared future.

Robert Glasper & Mac Miller — "Therapy Pt 2"

Another beautiful posthumous Mac Miller cut that finds the late rapper riding a warm, mellifluous Robert Glasper beat.

Coco & Clair Clair — "Love Me"

The latest single from Coco & Clair Clair’s latest album finds the pair laying their ethereal vocals atop a meditative D’n’B beat, making the whole thing feel like a day party daydream.

Central Cee — "One Up"

"One Up" finds Central Cee proving his dexterity, adding the simmering subbass of drill to his usual minimalist formula.

