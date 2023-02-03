Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
RAYE — "Ice Cream Man."
RAYE turns a traumatic experience into a bold statement of self-empowerment and self-worth on "Ice Cream Man," celebrating the strength of womanhood with flair and verve.
GloRilla — "Internet Trolls"
GloRilla takes aim at her haters on this righteous stomper, a gleeful follow-up to her Anyways, Life's Great... EP that's surprisingly inspirational. "Fake it 'til you make it," she growls.
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice — "Boy's a liar Pt. 2"
Ice Spice shows off the breadth of her range on this zippy remix of PinkPantheress' viral hit. The young stars are a surprisingly perfect match — here's hoping for another team-up sometime soon.
TYGAPAW — "MYSM"
Hypnotic industrial techno from TYGAPAW, who turns a classic '90s-style beat into something alien and fresh.
Peach PRC — "Perfect For You"
Peach PRC interpolates Paris Hilton's immortal "Stars Are Blind" on this sun-dazed, head-over-heels love song, which builds to a euphoric and totally undeniable climax.
Ellie Goulding — "Like A Saviour"
Ellie Goulding channels classic '80s anthems on "Like A Saviour," which rides a catchy flute riff into skyward-soaring ecstasy.
Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee — "PANTIES Y BRASIERES"
A rising reggaeton star links with a bonafide legend on this swish, braggadocious dembow track, a spectacularly fun turn-up.
Caroline Polachek — "Blood and Butter"
Caroline Polachek experiences ecstatic desire on "Blood and Butter," an exploratory and understated song that ends with an unexpected (but not unwelcome) bagpipe solo.
yunè pinku — "Night Light"
Yunè pinku dips into sleek trance on this stylish, deadpan dance-pop track, which is animated by a twinkling, glasslike beat.
daine — "portal"
This is a fun-as-hell DnB pop-punk rager, the kind of absurdist but brilliant genre fusion that only someone like daine could pull off.
