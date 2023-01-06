Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Ice Spice — "In Ha Mood"

On "In Ha Mood," Ice Spice continues to hone her noncommittal brand of drill, this time injecting her usual sound with a raucous Jersey club midsection.

NewJeans — "OMG"

"OMG," the latest single from rising K-pop group NewJeans, is an ebullient genre mashup, mixing slick lounge music with trap and 2-step into a mighty appealing package.

Skrillex with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd — "Way Back"

PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd prove to be an intoxicating combination on this moody trap song that morphs into a minimalist dance cut in its final seconds.

Popcaan feat. Drake — "We Caa Done"

Popcaan and Drake link up once again on this sprightly breakup ballad, a rich and emotive piece of dancehall that taps into both artists’ sense of pathos.

Ava Max — "Dancing’s Done"

"Dancing’s Done" finds Ava Max dipping into the darker side of Eurodance, squiggly synth lines lending the track a sense of the arcane and the mystical.

Leony — "Somewhere in Between"

"Somewhere in Between" is a heart-racing, '80s-indebted synth-pop track in the vein of Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia. Leony’s plea to find some respite conjures a soaring chorus.

Frankie Rose — "Anything"

This song, from Frankie Rose’s first album in six years, is resplendent and grand, a powerful synth ballad that’s quirky and ingratiating.

Skrillex with Fred again.. and Flowdan — "Rumble"

Flowdan’s deep growl of a voice is the star of the show on this roiling bass track, a club stomper that shifts shape so many times it feels like six songs stitched together.

Mowalola with Bloatedfaith and SniperSan — "BOX"

"BOX" is a rave track that recalls Bladee and Ecco2k in its glittering synths and sense of dramatic forward motion. Mowalola is the deadpan star at the song’s center, acting as a deeply compelling anchor.

Rae Sremmurd — "Torpedo"

Rae Sremmurd returns with this downtempo trap song, a hard-edged flex that’s seamy and sinister, standing in contrast to the brother duo’s earlier work.