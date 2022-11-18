It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Honey Dijon — "It's Quiet Now"

Classic diva house from the legend Honey Dijon and Dope Earth Alien. A simmering groove is countered by a forthright, powerful vocal, making for an intoxicating contrast.

Milku — "Alone"

A sunny slice of dazed, depressive indie-boy funk that’s halfway between the off-kilter unrequited love songs of Tyler, the Creator and early aughts pop groups like Grouplove and Foster The People.

Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott — "Down in Atlanta"

Pharrell’s infectious electro-house groove even manages to liven up Travis Scott, who skates across Pharrell’s sleek surfaces like there’s no friction between him and the ground.

Romy and Fred again... — "Strong"

“Strong” is Romy and Fred Again’s gorgeous, sensitive appeal to have empathy for yourself and let yourself down easy sometimes. It’s affecting, heart-racing club pop.

BROCKHAMPTON — "All That"

Much of Brockhampton’s final album The Family captures this kind of bittersweet energy – “All That” is a warm, soulful record that makes a strong case that it was high time Brockhampton broke up.

Gucci Mane — "Letter to Takeoff"

Gucci sends off Takeoff with this heartbreaking meditation on gun violence in the hip-hop community. It’s a bracing, soul-searching piece of rap music.

Kelela — "On the Run"

This is a gorgeously wobbly piece of house-R&B, like a classic disco track given too many bumps of ketamine. It’s spare, luxuriant and far-reaching, anchored by Kelela’s iconic voice.

Weyes Blood — "God Turn Me Into a Flower"

Weyes Blood gets cosmic on this gorgeous, ambient-leaning piece of folk-pop, which expands into a vista featuring endless birdsong and animal noises.

Tennis — "One Night with The Valet"

Tennis turns to smooth, 70s-inflected soft pop on this beautiful, pint-sized ballad, a lackadaisical early-morning mood.

mazie — "girls just wanna have sex"

This veers dangerously close to the hopping rhythms of ska, but that’s not a problem when the lyrics are this ridiculous and the hook is this strong.

Saweetie — "DON'T SAY NOTHIN'"

Saweetie opens her new project with this bass-heavy call-to-arms, a redressing to anyone running their mouth a little too much.