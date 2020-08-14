It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) [The Blessed Madonna Remix] — Dua Lipa

Who do you call when you need to turn an album highlight into a career highlight? Three legendary women who redefined pop, rap and club music, obviously.

Crazy About Me — Tama Gucci

Miami musician Tama Gucci combines a swooning 2-step beat with their signature shoegaze vocals on "Crazy About Me," a romantic ode to having confidence in a relationship.

IPHONE — Rico Nasty

Rico has been teasing this collab with 100 gecs' Dylan Brady for what feels like an eternity. Somehow, the finished product exceeds the hype, finding Rico at her hardest and most tender, all at once.

Problems — Kaash Paige and Isaiah Rashad

This woozy highlight from Kaash Paige's Teenage Fever proves the ascendant Texan's star power, seeing her steal the spotlight even in the company of TDE royalty.

Snail — BENEE

The newest single from New Zealand-born TikTok sensation BENEE matches her husky, playful vocal with pinging, Neptunes-style 808s and dazzling synths; the combination practically radiates sunshine.

littlebitwild — Golden Vessel and Mallrat

This minimal lullaby packs a punch, Brisbane natives Golden Vessel and Mallrat proving their hook-writing abilities shine through even when given the fewest materials.

So Done (feat. Khalid) — Alicia Keys

An icon and an upstart of contemporary R&B come together for this warm, elegant kiss-off. Any breakup announced this smoothly can't hurt that bad.

Midnight Sky — Miley Cyrus

Miley channels the spirit of Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" on "Midnight Sky," a pulsating left-turn into disco after the '90s-inspired "Slide Away."

Real Life (feat. Stormzy) — Burna Boy

Burna Boy added dancehall shine to Stormzy's 2019 track "Own It," and now the grime star is returning the favor, adding his deep croon to a highlight from Burna Boy's Twice As Tall.

Legends Never Die (with Shania Twain) — Orville Peck

Orville Peck has never shied away from the campiest aesthetics of country music, and on "Legends Never Die," camp icon Shania Twain gives the rising star a resounding stamp of approval.

Photo courtesy of Dua Lipa







