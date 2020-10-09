Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

CupcakKe — "Elephant"

The high-octane "Elephant" is vintage CupcakKe — goofy, raunchy and relentless. It's been a while between albums for the usually prolific Chicagoan, but when the loosies are this good, who cares?

Romy — "Lifetime"

Romy Madley Croft's star turns on Jamie xx's In Colour and The xx's I See You were proof that the once-reclusive indie musician had legitimate pop chops. "Lifetime" puts Romy front and center over a glossy, vintage beat, and the result recalls vintage Robyn.

Denzel Curry — "Live From The Abyss"

Denzel Curry's abrasive, political new single picks up where his beloved cover of "Bulls On Parade" left off, finding the Floridian surveying the state of America with a vicious, unrelenting eye.

cookii — "little (Lonelyspeck Remix)"

Lonelyspeck's take on the excellent new cookii single is less genre-agnostic as it is genre-obsessed; for their "little" remix, they cycle through bouncy hyperpop, sweeping nu-metal, and trap before settling on a heart-racing d'n'b coda. At the song's heart remains cookii's simple, classic songwriting.

Junglepussy — "Main Attraction"

Hype for Jp4 is at peak levels with the release of "Main Attraction," a hypnotic, hallucinatory new spin on Junglepussy's sound.

Ninajirachi & Kota Banks — "Opus"

Big Vroom Vroom-era Charli vibes from "Opus," the sleek, intense new single from Ninajirachi and Kota Banks' collaborative record. Miles away from previous single "True North," it's a strong display of both artists' versatility.

Mahne Frame & Tohji — "SOMETIMES I TRY NOT TO CARE"

Producer and songwriter Mahne Frame links up with hyped Tokyo rapper Tohji on this industrial, almost Crystal Castles-y gem.

Porches — "I Miss That"

Arriving just a few months after the already-underrated Ricky Music, "I Miss That" is airy and nostalgic, showcasing a more lowkey and leisurely side of Porches.

Smerz — "The favourite"

It's been a minute since we heard from the excellent Norwegian duo Smerz, but they're back with new single "The favourite," a strange, baroque taster of music to come. It's miles away from the abrasive pop of their first two EPs, but is weirdly addictive all the same.

Lykke Li — "BRON"

Lykke Li'sLykke Li's "BRON," sung entirely in Swedish, is spectral and airy, finding the indie pop icon returning to the bright, swelling sound her early career was staked on.