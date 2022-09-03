t's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Ava Max — "Million Dollar Baby"

Ava Max returns with “Million Dollar Baby,” a euphoric euro dance number that features one of her trademark interpolations — this time of LeAnn Rimes’ classic "Can’t Fight The Moonlight."

Yung Lean — "Lazy Summer Day"

Yung Lean’s new song isn’t any less sad than usual, but it is gloriously bright, filled with airy flute and the kind of sun-warped guitar lines that animated the best 2010s indie rock.

Kali Uchis — "NO HAY LEY"

Kali Uchis switched out her glossy R&B for hard-bodied garage-house on “NO HAY LEY," a thrilling and unexpected change of direction.

Soccer Mommy — "Circle The Drain (Tiffany Williams Remix)"

Tiffany Williams turns Soccer Mommy’s “Circle The Drain” into a sweet balearic lullaby, bringing the original song’s glacial chill into a warmer clime.

Frankie Cosmos — "Aftershook"

“Aftershook” adds a bluesy swagger to Frankie Cosmos’ pop songwriting. It starts out slow, but ends at a surprising canter.

Nicki Minaj & Skeng — "Likkle Miss"

Nicki Minaj’s new Queen Radio compilation includes some gems — the best of which is "Likkle Miss," a minimalist banger that pings around like many of Minaj’s early hits.

Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin — "Tongo Barra"

Khruangbin link up with Malian musical royalty Vieux Farka Touré on “Tongo Barra,” a luxuriant endurance groove that’s easy but never loose.

Confidence Man — "Angry Girl (CHAI Version)"

Confidence Man and CHAI link up on “Angry Girl,” a bratty highlight from Tilt that gets a jolt of extra energy from the Japanese band.

The 1975 — "I’m in Love With You"

Matty Healy isn’t often an earnest songwriter, but when he is, as on “I’m In Love With You,” it’s gorgeous.

Arctic Monkeys — "There’d Better Be a Mirrorball"

Alex Turner channels Richard Hawley and other British crooners on the first single from The Car, a glittering breakup ballad that’s subtly devastating.