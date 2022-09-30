It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

M.I.A. – “Beep”

M.I.A.’s latest MATA single, “Beep,” is short but it packs a punch, taking her critics to task with a surprisingly soft touch: “I tried to make you see I was telling the truth,” she raps, world-weary but still fighting.

Bree Runway — “THAT GIRL”

“THAT GIRL” is an industrial club banger with a pounding, heart-palpitation beat. Over the top, Bree raps faster and harder than we’ve ever heard from her, tearing through the track with aplomb.

SPINALL — “Power (Remember Who You Are)”

A classic sample gets flipped into a discombobulating pop heater on “Power (Remember Who You Are)," with a chopped and screwed piano meeting a frantic beat on its level.

Shygirl — “Shout”

Crackling and hazy, “Shlut” finds Shygirl at her most hypnotic; it’s a club track that’s still sensitive and mellifluous.

Doss — “Puppy - Feel The Beat Mix”

Doss’s remix of “Puppy” (co-produced by Hudson Mohawke) heightens the fantastical 2000s elements of the original song, turning it into something you might have heard on a Ministry of Sound compilation at the turn of the century.

Bladee — “HAHAH”

“HAHAH” finds Bladee singing in a wobbly falsetto as synths and snares crackle around him. “I’m doing great,” he sings, and the song begins to resemble something euphoric and anthemic.

Tate McRae — “uh oh”

Tate McRae’s latest is a hypnotic, downtempo cut, whose moodiness doesn’t distract from the diamond-hard hook at the song’s center.

Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”

“Body Paint” is a gorgeous lounge ballad that builds to an almighty crescendo. It’s a surprising and destabilizing magic trick.

Charlie Puth — “Charlie Be Quiet!”

Has Charlie Puth been listening to Caroline Polachek? His new song’s title makes it feel like a spiritual sequel to Polachek’s “Caroline Shut Up” – even if Puth’s song is a good deal louder and a good deal more anguished.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs — “Wolf”

The grand “Wolf” is a noirish electro banger from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, a grown-up analogue to the pop of It’s Blitz! It’s yearning and haunting.