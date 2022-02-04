Soko is partnering up with Hinge for the good of LGBTQ+ single parents everywhere.

It goes without saying that parenting is a pretty stressful job, especially when you're doing it solo. In fact, Hinge itself has found that 73% of LGBTQ+ parents on the app find it difficult to date, thanks to their busy schedules. Just take it from Soko who explained that "sometimes, I get lost in that world where I’m ‘just’ being a mom non-stop."

"I forget my core essence and can’t even imagine going on a date or having a romantic life," the musician added. "That's why it's important for us to just put ourselves out there. To try to find love beyond parenthood." So in honor of Valentine's Day, Hinge is offering single parents the opportunity to get out of the house and meet someone new, without worrying about the cost of a babysitter.

Starting February 4 at 12 p.m. EST, eligible users over 18 can opt-in for a chance to receive a $100 child care stipend when they comment on a potential match's profile. Not only that, but there's plenty for everyone, seeing as how Hinge is planning to give out up to $25,000 in gift cards to the first 250 participants who enter (or when the campaign closes at midnight EST) — even if you don't have a confirmed date.

"Hinge is all about getting users off the app and onto great dates," Hinge's Director of Relationship Science, Logan Ury, said. "But for singles with children, making time for dates can be challenging. That’s why we’re proud to be supporting parents with their child care."

Ury added, "You worry about the first date jitters — we’ll help cover the babysitter."

Check out Soko's post about the campaign below.