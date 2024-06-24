Last Friday in Paris, Dior Men presented its Summer 2025 collection. Artistic director Kim Jones was inspired by South African artist Hylton Nel, incorporating playful patterns, prints and ceramic fastenings from the artist's world.

Chase Hudson, AKA Huddy, was in attendance. With more than 30 million followers on TikTok and nearly 10 million on Instagram, the singer, actor and social media personality is a powerhouse. Hudson is one of the co-founding members of the Hype House — a collective of content creators living under the same roof so they can make videos together easily, including Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae. In 2021, the multi-hyphenate debuted an album called Teenage Heartbreak and starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in Downfalls High, the film accompaniment to Machine Gun Kelly's album Tickets to My Downfall.

Hudson documented his experience at the Dior Men Spring 2025 show in an exclusive photo diary. Click through, below, to follow along.

A latte to make me forget that I’m jet lagged.