Yesterday, after Sofia Richie announced her engagement to Universal Music heir Elliot Grainge on social media , ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — ever the sarcastic comic — decided to make his own post addressing the news in a very Lord-like way.

“In the 305 just call me good luck chuck” he wrote , next to an image of him on vacation in Miami.

The caption, of course, is a reference to the 2007 flick of the same name, whose plot revolves around the titular character’s misfortune; Charlie feels doomed to a lifetime of loneliness after realizing his ex-girlfriends got engaged to their true loves, just after sleeping with him.

Fans of Disick quickly caught onto the reference, cosigning the reality star’s comparison by going off in the comments section and on Twitter .

With Richie now set for a happily ever after just weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s mock Las Vegas wedding to finaceé Travis Barker, it seems Disick is coping the best way he knows how: with humor.

After a decade of on-and-off romance that was highly televised on Keeping Up , Kardashian and Disick ended things back in 2015. Not too long after, Disick met Richie, 15 years his junior, and the two fostered a three-year long relationship before eventually calling it quits. With this track record, it looks like Amelia Gray-Hamlin must’ve caught the bouquet at the Kardashian-Barker wedding because her engagement’s up next.

We’re still holding out hope for Disick’s current girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, however, who accompanied him to Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere earlier this month. This could be The One.