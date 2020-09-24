It's official. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie label is now designing for men.

The brand announced today the launch of its first-ever menswear collection in collaboration with Christian Combs — model, musician and son of Diddy — set to arrive on October 2.

Combs has worked with Rihanna on Savage X Fenty before — he served as an ambassador for the brand in 2019 and made an appearance during the live NYFW show that same year — but their relationship actually stems back much further.

Combs was only 11 years old when he first met Rihanna at his father's New Year's Eve party, where he asked the star for her number. After scoring those top-secret digits, the then-elementary Combs texted Rihanna, who, to his surprise, actually responded. From there, the pair has stayed in touch over the last decade, ultimately leading to today's collaboration.

"I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear," Rihanna said in a statement. "And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men's, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator."

Building on Savage X Fenty's extensive repertoire of inclusive, body positive designs, Combs worked alongside Rihanna to create an 11-piece capsule, filled with versatile pieces that can be worn by all types.

Blue and silky red, thick-banded boxers and boxer briefs are featured, as well as a satin monogrammed smoking jacket and pajama pants — all of which look just as good as the women's iterations. Combs fused his personal '90s-inspired, NYC style with Rihanna's take on lingerie for the collection, which will take center stage at the upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 — modeled by Combs himself and a cast of models, dancers, musicians and actors.

"I am honored to be working with a multi-faceted talent like Rihanna, who represents diversity across all her FENTY brands," Combs said.

Prices range from $12.92 to $69.95, and the collection will be available to shop on Savage X Fenty's website starting October 2.