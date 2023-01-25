Sans Soucis Is on a Psychedelic Journey With 'Merchants'

London-based artist Sans Soucis releases electro-pop single "Merchants" via Decca Records today. Combining elements of Congolese Rumba, traditional Italian songwriting, and '80s electronica funk, the track's multicultural influences create a surprising rhythm, grounded by Sans Soucis' trademark upbeat synths.

The Italian-Congolese artist moved to the UK at the age of 20. The experience was transformative, she says, altering her sense of self and identity. "'Merchants' is a moment in time," explains Sans Soucis. "Something in between an epic and psychedelic journey."