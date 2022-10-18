Aussie electronic trio, RÜFÜS DU SOL, is still going strong.

Riding high off the release of their fourth studio album Surrender, which netted them a Grammy for lead single "Alive," RÜFÜS DU SOL has continued to reach new heights with every move they make. From a recently launched line of hard kombuchas to launching their own festival experience in Tulum, Mexico, the group has enjoyed a landmark year with a packed touring schedule that has seen them sell out stadiums and grace some of the nightlife circuit's biggest dance floors.

Taking inspiration from legendary live acts like The Chemical Brothers and Röyksopp and drawing on the sounds of Nine Inch Nails, Moderat and Radiohead for their latest full-length, Surrender is the band's most mature record to date with lush dark synth-scapes and soaring vocals hitting euphoric highs and crushing lows along the way.

RÜFÜS DU SOL recently revisited the record with an expanded remix version featuring contributions from established names across the underground house and techno spheres like Solomun, Dom Dolla, Tale of Us' Anyma and CircoLoco residents Adriatique, as well as a host of talent from the group's imprint, Rose Ave, such as Cassian and Carlita. Ranging from hypnotic techno to dreamy deep house, the collection of club-ready remixes serves as a perfect companion for last year's album.

Following their return to the Hollywood Bowl just in time for the iconic venue's 100th anniversary, PAPER caught up with RÜFÜS DU SOL for an exclusive photo diary covering everything from sound check to post-show ice baths.

First time stepping on the stage in this iconic venue, it sunk in how special the place is.

Finished soundcheck and staring out into the empty seats had us all smiling.

On our way to the top of the stands here. Walking to the back of an empty venue on the day of a show is something that never gets old.

Spicy ginger shot before the show.



Through the tunnels on the way to the stage.



This man has incredible energy both on and off the stage so it was an honor to have him and his band join us at what was a really special show for us!



Huge respect to Curtis. Such a treat to have him join us on stage to sing his parts from our track Surrender, he crushed it.



A moment from "See You Again" live. Hats off to our creative director and lighting team for brining all these looks to life



"Innerbloom" is the song from our sets that gets the biggest reaction every time. When the lights come up and we see all the looks of joy on peoples faces, it's a treat.

We use post-show ice baths to physically and mentally manage coming-down off the performance high for the past few years.

