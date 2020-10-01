Today, 17-year-old singer-songwriter Ruel drops another track ahead of the release of his third EP, Bright Lights, Red Eyes. "say it over," which comes after "as long as you care," features Cautious Clay and delivers the soulful sound Ruel has come to be known for. The touching ballad describes the falling apart of a relationship when all there is left to say it that it's over. "Fallin' asleep, we don't talk/ When everything's crashin' you stay/ I couldn't keep my head away," he sings, describing the difficulty of letting go.

The visualizer for the song sees Ruel is a pastel blue suit, surrounded by an Ed Sullivan-esque variety show set-up, complete with mod-styled backup dancers. The visuals carry on the '70s aesthetic that the Australian superstar has been all about for this upcoming EP, and find the perfect complement in Ruel's crooning vocals.

On top of Bright Lights, Red Eyes, Ruel's been keeping busy working on a project that coincided with the release of "as long as you care," RuelVision.TV, which the 17-year-old describes as "a 24 hour TV network feat. music, exercise, news, action, drama, cooking, karaoke & lifestyle programs." The singer shot over 70 pieces of content for the program, proving he definitely made the most of his time off of the road.

Check out "say it over" below, and be sure to keep a lookout for Bright Lights, Red Eyes, which comes out October 23.