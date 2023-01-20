Robert Pattinson Says Toxic Male Body Standards Led to Potato-Only Diet

Robert Pattinson is pushing back against "insidious" male body standards.

In a new cover story for the Evening Standard's magazine, the Batman star opened up about his own experience prepping for movie roles, as well as the way it led to him falling into some toxic eating habits and struggling with his self image.

“Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told the publication about the unfortunate body expectations that come with being a man, especially in Hollywood.

“I've basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency," he said while reflecting on one particular diet he tried in the past.

“I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse," as Pattinson explained. "You definitely lose weight.”

As if that wasn't enough, the A-list actor then went on to talk about a few other diets he's done, such as his attempt to do keto, which wasn't exactly what he expected.

“I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose,” he said before adding that 2023 is the year he tries to establish a "consistent" diet.

Furthermore, Pattinson briefly discussed his exercise regimen, even though he admitted that it can be “quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you.” Not only that, but he later talked about getting "in so much trouble" for that infamous GQ interview, where he not only made microwaved, "handheld" sugar pasta but also said he was "barely doing anything" at the gym to get his body ready for Batman. Whoops!

