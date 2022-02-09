This week, Robert Pattinson admitted to making up stories during interviews "in order to say anything at all."

New Batman and forever glitter boy admitted in a recent GQinterview that many of the outlandish things he's said in interviews are, in fact, untrue. His work as an actor never ceases, even during press tours for his films, as he’ll "just make something up" to keep the interview going. Rarely does a celebrity start the rumor that they don’t wash their own hair, or that they are too boring to keep even a stalker entertained during an impromptu dinner date, but Pattinson is not like the other boys, of course.

It seems that the actor’s fibs began over a decade ago, and continue to this day. We were all introduced to the cultural wonder that *is* Robert Pattinson through his monumental role as Edward in 2008’s Twilight. The fierce Twihard community assembled swiftly and a “Twilight Renaissance” on social media has only kept the fandom going strong.

Fatigued with the hundreds of international press interviews and meetings, Pattinson decided to take a new approach to making things more interesting for both the interviewer and himself. Back in 2009, he claimed that he didn’t clean his home or hair during a television interview saying, “I have my apartment for sleeping in and I have my hair for just, you know, hanging out on my head. I don't care if it's clean or not." What would follow was a national debate on Pattinson hygiene, a conversation that has unfortunately become emblematic of the star; there are videos on Youtube titled, “Robert Pattinson is A Dirty Boy” with millions of views and counting.

It seems as of late, Pattinson is more likely to admit his fictional claims, and has recanted recent statements he’s made in previous interviews over the years. Just recently in 2020, when discussing his preparations for The Batman, he stated that he hadn’t worked out for the role, later walking back this admission, saying the reason he denied working out in the first place was because, "I just always think it's really embarrassing to talk about how you're working out".

Is this a relief? For some, it may very well be, but for others who found comfort in the most zealous aspects of their bewitching celebrity, it may come as a bit of a disappointment (particularly if they were holding out hope for a randomly selected "boring" date). Suffice to say, everything we know of Robert Pattinson should be taken with a grain of salt. He is an actor after all.