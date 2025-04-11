So Chic, Very Chic: 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion

This is So Chic, Very Chic, PAPER’s examination of Bravo’s sprawling cohort of fashion obsessives. From haute couture to TJ Maxx, they’ve literally worn it all. Sometimes they stunt, sometimes they turn the look, and sometimes they burn holes in retinas my ophthalmologist says might never heal.

Has Kyle Richards ever seen Wes Craven’s 1977 film, The Hills Have Eyes? I ask, only because her quote this season was: “These hills have eyes, and they’re all staring at me.” I figured it’s a reference to the movie, but the phrase might have permeated the cultural lexicon deep enough that her ghost writer simply referenced a reference of a reference. Still, the season does sort of loosely follow the plot of the deeply brutal and upsetting film, which follows a group of travelers waylaid by cannibals who ruin their vacation plans. It’s sort of what I’d describe having happened to Garcelle Beauvais for the last few seasons, having entered into a literal lion’s den filled with bloodthirsty beasts ready to rip at her flesh and clothes and career. And, just like in the movie, the cannibals were mostly successful until right at the very end, when the traveler get’s the last laugh, besting them in brutal combat. Nobody really wins though, and that traveler is brutalized and traumatized in the process. It’s the classic trope of the hunted becoming the hunter, the real monster being humanity — that sort of thing we roll our eyes at nowadays.

Amid the reunion, Garcelle announced her exit from the show, driving off into sunset covered in her own blood and that of her castmates. The reunion was a gang up, led by the aforementioned Kyle Richards, who couldn’t even be bothered enough to get properly dressed up for the bloodsport. Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John joined in while Sutton Stracke played hapless victim and Erika Jayne mumbled about whatever. Like in past seasons, it made for miserable viewing, an experience worsened by the downright dreadful fashions on display. Shall we get into it?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Cast of RHOBH All that glitters isn’t gold! The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wore white and gold for the reunion, alluding to their crumbling marriages and variably successful entertainment careers. Don’t they look pretty? Well, sorta. For the most part, I found this year’s theme underwhelming, what with last year’s reunion making my Best of Bravo fashion roundup in 2024. They don’t look terrible, but they don’t loom memorable either. It’s as if they’re the attendees of an Elton John Oscar party, which isn’t far off from their actual lived experiences!

Kyle Richards The queen of Beverly Hills wore Retrofete illusion lace! While I was somewhat wowed by the dress at first glance. The visible illusion lace totally distracted me for the majority of the reunion. If it had been cut to be a halter, or simply wasn’t a strapless dress, perhaps it’d have been less noticeable. But with her too dark spray tan and HD lighting setup, the illusion has transformed itself into pure delusion. Sorry, Kyle! I still support your right to be dead ass wrong most of the time.

Dorit Kemsley Dorit Kemsley in Vivienne Westwood is so funny, but also expected. She’s neither British, or cool enough to pull it off successfully, but by god she’s going to try! And try she has, considering Dorit’s fixation on the brand has been something of a journalist fixation for myself, Dorit Kemsley in Vivienne Westwood is so funny, but also expected. She’s neither British, or cool enough to pull it off successfully, but by god she’s going to try! And try she has, considering Dorit’s fixation on the brand has been something of a journalist fixation for myself, some five years running now . Sadly, this is not a questionably sourced, extremely rare vintage corset. It’s a relatively simple strapless gown with nothing much to write home about except the hair, which has been gussied up into the sort of wavy side part that used to send World War II soldiers into hysterics. This is a joke about writing letters from the front back to the missus, in case there’s children affected by the dismantling of the Department of Education reading this.

Bozoma Saint John I love the custom headwrap and dress from Ghanaian-born designer Mimmy Yeboah, as its something we’ve quite literally never seen on the reunion stage before. It clearly fits her beautifully, and like Boz, has a commanding presence on the reunion stage that fits the air of authority she carries about herself. That said, like most of the other women, I’m just not into the gold and white motif, which somehow reads cheap against the backdrop they’ve set up for these women.

Garcelle Beauvais Kuwait-based designer Yousef Al Jasmi, who’s also designed for most pop divas, is responsible for Garcelle’s beaded opulence at this reunion. On first glance, I want to love it, because the drama and ostentatiousness pulls focus from everyone else on the couch. But then my eyes settle on the gloves and the halter neck and the hair catching on the stones and her clear discomfort in it, and I start getting distracted! Check the wide shot, and she’s stunning. But it’s these small details this reunion that’s holding the fashions back for me.

Erika Jayne When asked, Erika Jayne told Andy Cohen this dress was custom made by some “random designer.” Rude, but expected from a woman who has a documented history of fucking over designers and fashion houses. Since she won’t name them, we will: Valdrin Sahiti! That’s right, the designer responsible for one of my personal favorite Renaissance tour looks also designed this dress for Erika Jayne, which you’d think she’d be a bit more grateful for. And grateful she should be, considering it’s one of the best on those couches. The fit is divine, the bust and hips made me gasp, and her glam is the best it’s ever been. Even that plastic Barbie doll ponytail! Hate to give the woman her props when her life choices currently have numerous innocent people in precarious circumstances, but what a look. Kudos, glam team! Kudos, Valdrin Sahiti!

Sutton Stracke Miss Stracke stays in her custom couture! Well, do we consider August Getty Atelier couture? It might as well be, all things considered. Schiaparelli and the Getty Atelier is quite the back-to-back combo for Miss Stracke, who’s fashions have been raked over the coals by fans and castmates alike. I think the accusations are mostly unfair, considering they’re coming from people who’d immediately put her in some derivative Fashion Nova lookalike mid-luxury Revolve dress if given the chance. She’s a classy lady! And she dresses just like one, even if it’s not my preference, or Cathy Horyn’s or yours or theirs. If she wants to dress like the honoree at a country club charity luncheon for blind dogs, I say we let her!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Brit Eady I generally dedicate columns specifically to reunions when they come around, but the fashions on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this week could not be ignored. So, we’ll run through them quickly! First up is Brit’s obsession with this specific hat shape. I think she has one in every color, fabric and size. She has one for breakfast, lunch, dinner and surprise nude-slash-sex tape reveal.

Kelli Ferrel Speaking of odd choices, Kelli showed up to film a scene in this completely confusing jumpsuit. I mean, what exactly was the idea behind this outfit? Perhaps she woke up and wanted to look like an extra in Mad Max or Escape From New York, and that’s her right to do so!

She also wore this outfit that made her look like the widow of a dead man on a serialized detective show set loosely in turn of the century London but shot in Montreal for the CW.



Drew Sidora Drew showed up to the big salon opening in her best Catholic trad cosplay, with her titties sitting and rosary wrapped around her neck 14 times. Funny to lean into the religious imagery, considering what Kenya did shortly after this scene.

Shamea Morton Shamea also rocked a few looks this episode, none of them good. For her sake, I’ve left out the high waisted Louis Vuitton print capris, but these two just had to be seen. Love her down, though! Best addition to the cast in a minute.