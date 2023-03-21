Quinta Brunson Defends 'Abbott Elementary'
Quinta Brunson Defends 'Abbott Elementary'

by Anyu Ching

Money may talk, but bad research speaks louder.

Abbott Elementary showrunner and star Quinta Brunson clapped back at a tweet last Wednesday that tried to critique the ABC comedy series as well as discredit its creator.

The Golden Globe award-winning show depicts the realities of a predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia. In recent episodes from its second season, one storyline explores the stark contrasts between Abbott Elementary and a local charter school.

Jeanne Allen, founder and CEO of The Center for Education Reform, seemingly had a problem with this storyline and took to Twitter to criticize Brunson’s educational background, tweeting: “The creator, lead writer and co-producer of @AbbottElemABC @quintabrunson is from West Philly and attended charter schools her entire education. She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praised on it. Once upon a time. Guess money talks.”

Brunson responded less than two hours later, calling Allen “wrong and bad at research.” The 33-year-old, who is the youngest Black woman to be nominated for comedy acting, went on to clarify in a tweet that amassed over 2.2 million views: “My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct — which happens to charters often.”

The Emmy award-winning writer concluded in a follow-up tweet: “Loving something doesn’t mean it can’t be critiqued. Thanks for watching the show :)."

Support quickly poured in for Brunson, with the former head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Senior Fellow at the Ford Foundation Sherrilyn Ifill tweeting: “Pls ignore that woman trying to come for @quintabrunson. Public school has been a punchline of sitcoms for decades. But when one show lifts up what can be wonderful & important about public schools & what is often problematic abt charter schools there’s pearl-clutching. Take a seat.”

Guess it’s safe to say that Allen got (public) schooled.

Photo via Getty/ John Shearer

