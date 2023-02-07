From upsetting snubs to captioning controversy and a dizzying stage debacle, this year's Grammys had more than its fair share of drama — and it just keeps on coming. Speculation is swirling that Offset and Quavo got into a fight backstage before they were set to pay tribute to late Migos member Takeoff.

The two rappers reportedly got into an altercation shortly before they were set to appear during the show's "In Memoriam" segment (which also drew criticism for leaving out some notable artists) after Quavo blocked Offset from joining him onstage for a performance of "Without You." According to TMZ, the Recording Academy had requested that both rappers initially perform together, but Quavo reportedly instigated a fight when he refused to share the stage with Offset (for unknown reasons), eventually escalating into a physical fight. This is further corroborated by the fact that Quavo did ultimately perform his Takeoff tribute solo that night.

Offset was quick to deny rumors that there was any feud in a tweet. Just the night prior, Offset had addressed related allegations leveled by Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince that the rapper was never there for Takeoff when he was alive. Offset accused Prince of playing "internet games" and urged the podcast host to give him a call.

Most recently, though, new footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight appears to show Cardi B telling off both rappers, providing evidence that some fight did occur. In the clip, Cardi can be heard yelling: “Both of y’all wrong. Both of y’all! This is not right.” It's unclear who, exactly, Cardi was taking to task in the clip, but she can be heard at one point fully popping off: “No, bitches, shut the fuck up. ’Cause you shouldn’t have been talking.” Cardi, who was there to present the award for Best Rap Album, later commented to Entertainment Tonight that “the only thing I settled was my outfit, honey” when asked about the scuffle.