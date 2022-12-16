Prince Harry Blames Meghan Markle's Miscarriage on the Press

Prince Harry has a theory about what caused Meghan Markle to suffer a miscarriage in July 2020.

In the second installment of Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, the Sussexes revisited the painful topic while discussing the challenges they faced as a couple, including the relentless media scrutiny of Markle, which negatively affected her mental health while she was carrying their second child.

“I was pregnant. I really wasn’t sleeping. The first morning that we woke up in our new home [in Santa Barbara] is when I miscarried," she said. And according to Harry, it was a byproduct the undue stress she underwent as part of their highly publicized legal battle with Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the UK's Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the 'Mail' did,” he said, adding that while they didn't know what exactly caused the miscarriage, there was something to be said about "the stress that [the lawsuit] caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy."

"I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," Harry said. "I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous."

The lawsuit-in-question revolved around the Mail on Sunday's publication of Markle's private letter to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2019. London's High Court later ruled in favor of the Duchess won on the basis of copyright infringement, which she called "a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."

"While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create," Markle continued before saying the defendants tried to "twist facts and manipulate the public" so they could "generate more headlines and sell more newspapers.

"[It's] a model that rewards chaos above truth," she added. "In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks."

Associated Newspapers has yet to comment on the Duke of Sussex's statements.