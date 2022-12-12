Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is opening up about their treatment at the hands of the press — and the royal family.

In a new trailer for their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the couple, who now live in the United States, offer a glimpse of the show's final three episodes, which will be released this week on December 15. Using seemingly stronger language than previously seen, the Duke of Sussex tells viewers he and Markle were "victims of institutional gaslighting."

"'They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," the 38-year-old added, referencing a stark contrast in the royal family's treatment of his elder brother, Prince William.

In another clip, Markle suggests the couple was fearful for their safety. "Our security was getting pulled," she recalls. "Everyone in the world knew where we were."

Harry & Meghan debuted on Netflix on December 8. The first batch of three episodes dealt with lighter topics, including how the duo first bonded over a Snapchat filter, and the similarities Prince Harry sees between Markle and his mother, the late Princess Diana. "So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom,” the prince says in the series.