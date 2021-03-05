After feeding us prime Billy Porter content for two seasons, Pose will be ending with its upcoming third season.
FX confirmed that the acclaimed drama following New York's 1980s ball culture will premiere its third and final season on May 2.
In a statement, co-creator Ryan Murphy called Pose one of the creative highlights of his entire career, and said the show will "go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time."
Pose not only cast a plethora of transgender actors, but it also shaped the standard of understanding the LGBTQ community on television with stories about AIDS, self-creation and more.
The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show will have an abbreviated season of seven episodes, down from eight in season one and 10 in season two. The first two episodes will premiere together and the series finale will air June 6.
The cast and creators of Pose took to social media to express their appreciation for their time on the show.
We will miss the iconic cast, but in the meantime, we'll be over here binging seasons one and two while we wait.
Photo via Getty/ Dia Dipasupil