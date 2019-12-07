Pink 'Lets Go' of Her Signature Cut

In her latest Instagram post, Pink debuted a brand new buzzcut, holding freshly chopped locks of her hair in-hand.



"Letting go," she captioned the post, which could also be indicative of her recent decision to take a hiatus from music in 2020 to focus on family.

Talking with ET in November, the singer said that once her world tour ends for her latest album, Hurts 2B Human, she wanted to take some time to focus on her husband Carey Hart and two children: Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2.



"We did two and a half years [of music], and Willow's back in school now," she said. "Jameson's going to start preschool soon. It's kind of the year of the family. And Carey [Hart] has a lot going on as well. He's super supportive. He follows me around the world and now it's his turn."

Nevertheless, the singer's new cut and the accompanying message has been a big hit among her followers and friends alike. "The most liberating!" Kate Hudson, commented on the post.

"Twins!!!!" added Selma Blair, who has also been sporting a buzzcut since she underwent chemotherapy for treating multiple sclerosis.

The final affirmation came from Pink's husband himself. "Love it!!!!" he wrote.