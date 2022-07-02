Pete Davidson is trying to clear up yet another rumor surrounding his romantic life.

Earlier this week, Olivia O'Brien got tongues wagging after addressing a viral rumor about her "secret relationship" with the former SNL star on a new episode of the BFFs podcast. The tidbit, which recently surfaced via notorious IG gossip account Deux Moi, claimed that Davidson started dating his ex, Phoebe Dynevor, after ending things "with a B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand." And so given that the "popstar/influencer" in question was widely believed to be O'Brien, host Dave Portnoy naturally used the opportunity to ask the musician whether the rumor was "true or false."

However, O'Brien initially appeared to confirm the gossip by saying she "didn't think that anyone knew about that." And though she also went on to call Davidson a "nice guy," she also briefly mentioned something about the relationship ending with a text about there being "someone else," which ended up causing enough online buzz to eventually catch the comedian's attention as well.

“There is no truth to this," asDavidson's rep told Page Six. "They were friends and hung out a few times."

As a result, O'Brien later backtracked on her comments in response, writing in an Instagram Story that "news outlets are taking things i said in an interview (after being asked a VERY specific question) wayyy out of context,” before saying she "never claimed to date anyone."

"stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago," she said. "jesus christ.”

Not only that, but O'Brien continued to double down on her statement in a follow-up post where she flashed her middle finger while telling people to just “watch the fucking interview or shut your god damn mouth.”

Watch O'Brien's original interview below.