Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly been involved in a car crash this past weekend.

First reported by TMZ, Davidson was allegedly behind the wheel late Saturday evening when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle “which hopped a curb” and ran into a fire hydrant and the side of a residential home in Beverly Hills. The same report claimed that the speed the car was being driven led to the vehicle “dragging across the lawn and leaving skid marks on the grass.”

Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the Saturday Night Live alum was in the car when the 11PM crash was reported but did not disclose whether or not Davidson was behind the wheel when the accident occurred or if Wonders was in the vehicle with him.

According to Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department, “[a]n accident report was taken for city property damage.” There have yet to be any reports of injuries sustained by any party involved.

A few hours before the car crash, Davidson made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to promote his upcoming movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set for release this summer, alongside castmates Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos.

Davidson, whose past girlfriends include Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian, was first romantically linked to Wonders in December when the two were spotted at a New York Rangers game together with fellow Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Rachel Sennott.