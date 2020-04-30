Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Performa, the New York-based arts organization dedicated to exploring the expansive role and influence of live performance, is presenting an online exhibition that celebrates the art form's existence digitally. Organized by Performa's associate curator, Job Piston, TIME SHARE explores the relationship between live performance and video sharing platforms, while questioning the role that social media plays in how we experience works from history. TIME SHARE features a diverse range of performances from 23 celebrated multidisciplinary artists, such as boychild, Honey Balenciaga, Judy Chicago, Zanele Muholi, Jacolby Satterwhite and Ryan Trecartin, Richard Kennedy, FlucT and Viva Ruiz, to name a few. Basically, there's something for everyone.

FLUCT performance, Upward Facing Control TableTop, 2017

When? TIME SHARE began on April 2 and will run through May 15. Available on Radical Broadcast, Performa's website channel, the exhibition is accessible 24/7. It sort of runs like a TV broadcast rather than a traditional streaming medium, meaning if you miss a 12 PM FlucT dance performance today, you can catch it again at the same time tomorrow.

Why watch? TIME SHARE provides a rare opportunity for viewers to critically examine the effect this new wave of online accessibility and circulation has had on artists. Not to mention, you get front-row access to the different ways artists create their work, both in real and internet time.