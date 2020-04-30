Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.
Who? Performa, the New York-based arts organization dedicated to exploring the expansive role and influence of live performance, is presenting an online exhibition that celebrates the art form's existence digitally. Organized by Performa's associate curator, Job Piston, TIME SHARE explores the relationship between live performance and video sharing platforms, while questioning the role that social media plays in how we experience works from history. TIME SHARE features a diverse range of performances from 23 celebrated multidisciplinary artists, such as boychild, Honey Balenciaga, Judy Chicago, Zanele Muholi, Jacolby Satterwhite and Ryan Trecartin, Richard Kennedy, FlucT and Viva Ruiz, to name a few. Basically, there's something for everyone.
FLUCT performance, Upward Facing Control TableTop, 2017
When? TIME SHARE began on April 2 and will run through May 15. Available on Radical Broadcast, Performa's website channel, the exhibition is accessible 24/7. It sort of runs like a TV broadcast rather than a traditional streaming medium, meaning if you miss a 12 PM FlucT dance performance today, you can catch it again at the same time tomorrow.
View this post on Instagram
TIME SHARE on Radical Broadcast 📺🧨 Choreographers FlucT— @fluct_monica and @fluct_sigrid —created a new work for eighteen performers on three levels at #LeverHouse that examined structures of power and economic hierarchies. The performers are part of a New York community that rehearse together at @otionfrontstudio, perform together at artist-run spaces such as @secretprojectrobot, and exchange new ideas and movement through short minute videos posted on social media. Co-produced by #PerformaNYC and @salon94 as part of MIDTOWN exhibition at Lever House. @quentossential @violetta @okkathleen @kelliandelice @yyesstiny @emilbognarnasdor @jendaya_dash Video #KofiReganCarson Photo @wlodarczyk
Why watch? TIME SHARE provides a rare opportunity for viewers to critically examine the effect this new wave of online accessibility and circulation has had on artists. Not to mention, you get front-row access to the different ways artists create their work, both in real and internet time.
View this post on Instagram
TIME SHARE on Radical Broadcast @performanyc Artist #SaraCwynar’s ‘Modern Art In Your Life,’ commissioned by @themuseumofmodernart Magazine, examines how art historical methods of desire stand up to today’s hashtag movement and social media saturated world. Rethinking John Berger’s 1972 @bbc television program Ways of Seeing, Cwynar narrates this ‘made for Instagram’ video that seamlessly combined analog film and digital scrolling with images sourced from MoMA’s digital archive, magazine ads, eBay bargains, make-up packaging, art history textbooks and google image search. Does beauty equal truth? @cwynars #museumofmodernart #PerformaNYC @approachgallery @foxyproduction @davidzwirner @foam_amsterdam @foam_magazine @dallasmuseumart @yaleschoolofart @university_of_british_columbia @yorkuniversity
Photography: Sam Nixon