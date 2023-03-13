Pedro Pascal Confirms He Has a Secret TikTok Account

It's confirmed: Pedro Pascal is secretly on TikTok.
Speaking to interviewer Ashley Graham on the Oscars 2023 red carpet, the Mandalorian actor initially denied having a TikTok, before quietly coming clean. "People on TikTok love you — do you have a TikTok?," Graham asked. "I have…no I don’t," a blushing Pascal responded, laughing heartily before adding, almost inaudibly, "I have a secret one."
Pascal, who currently stars on HBO's The Last of Us, has earned a cult following on TikTok and other social media platforms. With the popularity of the show, fans have named him "the daddy of the internet" and resurfaced clips of the 47-year-old Chilean actor from his "twink era." And even his coffee order — an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots — has gone viral on the app.
And while Pascal is not openly on TikTok, he is active on Instagram. His last post, a series of pride and trans flag photos with the hasthag #LGBTIA, sent social media users into a frenzy. The posts came amidst calls from a CPAC speaker for "transgenderism" to be "eliminated."
On Sunday night, Pascal and Elizabeth Olsen presented the Oscar award for Best Animated Short Film award to publicist-turned-producer Matthew Freud for "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." The 95th Annual Academy Awards took place On March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Photo via Getty Images / Leon Bennett / FilmMagic