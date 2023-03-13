Pedro Pascal Confirms He Has a Secret TikTok Account

It's confirmed: Pedro Pascal is secretly on TikTok.

Speaking to interviewer Ashley Graham on the Oscars 2023 red carpet, the Mandalorian actor initially denied having a TikTok, before quietly coming clean. "People on TikTok love you — do you have a TikTok?," Graham asked. "I have…no I don’t," a blushing Pascal responded, laughing heartily before adding, almost inaudibly, "I have a secret one."

Pascal, who currently stars on HBO's The Last of Us, has earned a cult following on TikTok and other social media platforms. With the popularity of the show, fans have named him "the daddy of the internet" and resurfaced clips of the 47-year-old Chilean actor from his "twink era." And even his coffee order — an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots — has gone viral on the app.

And while Pascal is not openly on TikTok, he is active on Instagram. His last post, a series of pride and trans flag photos with the hasthag #LGBTIA, sent social media users into a frenzy. The posts came amidst calls from a CPAC speaker for "transgenderism" to be "eliminated."

On Sunday night, Pascal and Elizabeth Olsen presented the Oscar award for Best Animated Short Film award to publicist-turned-producer Matthew Freud for "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." The 95th Annual Academy Awards took place On March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.