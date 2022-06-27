The final leg of menswear shows in 2022 wrapped up on Sunday, with Celine returning to the runway after a 2+ year hiatus, Thom Browne back in Paris after a stretch of fashion films and New York shows, and Dior surprisingly not collaborating with anyone this time. See below for all of the biggest highlights from Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring 2023.

Thom Browne's Cowboys Wear Tweed Chaps and Jockstraps Photo via Getty It sure is nice to see Thom Browne lean into his raunchy side (but always elevated, of course). Boys walked and twirled on the runway in ass-less chaps, cowboy hats and boots with spurs — all made in luxurious tweeds complete with fringe and sailor motifs. As for those jockstraps (what a huge year for them — Vetements and JW Anderson seem to agree), in all their signature red, white and blue-striped glory, I suspect many a fashion gay will want their hands on one ASAP.

Fans Go Crazy for Lisa Outside the Celine Show When Celine announced they would be closing the menswear shows (the brand's first in-person show since before the pandemic), Blackpink fans swarmed social media in anticipation that Lisa, a global ambassador for Celine, would be attending. So it was no surprise that huge crowds gathered outside the Palais de Tokyo to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who was also joined by BTS' Kim Taehyung on the front row. Naturally, she took a photo with Hedi Slimane afterwards.

Loewe Grew Real Plants on Clothes and Shoes Photo via Getty Jonathan Anderson sent out models wearing looks that were embroidered with real-life plants and greenery for his Loewe collection. He collaborated with Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona to seed, water and grow (for over 20 days) everything from Chia plants to cat’s wort on coats, footwear and denim. “[She's] this amazing girl I found who’s experimenting with cultivating plants onto fabric and garments," Anderson told Vogue.

Instagays Make Their Runway Debut at the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Show View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman) LGN, a genderless French label founded by designer Louis-Gabriel Nouchi in 2017, first started casting real-life clients for his shows last season, including a mix of body types — a rarity on the menswear circuit. He continued on the same path for Spring 2023, mixing models with everyday workers including writers, dancers and even a bar owner. (The brand wanted to show "different, realistic and desirable bodies," according to the show notes. Among them were Jordan Firstman, a content creator known for his comedic impressions who wore nothing but a robe; and bearded photographer Richie Talboy.

Horses Pooped All Over the Casablanca Show Set Photo via Getty Four actual horses couldn't (and why should they?) hold it in at the Casablanca show, dropping poop pellets all over the set in their little enclosure. Designer Charaf Tajer, who had just come off a trip in Mexico, told Vogue he wanted to create a "psychedelic ranch in Paris." Mission accomplished!

Matthew Williams Explains Why He Used So Many Givenchy Logos @showstudio Is there such thing as too many logos? @Givenchy’s creative director gives his thoughts for S/S 23. #givenchy #pfw #matthewwilliams "Because we have a beautiful logo."

Justin Timberlake Was Everywhere Photos via Getty While Justin Timberlake was sort of apologizing for a viral video of his dance moves last week, he was flocking from show to show in Paris with wife Jessica Biel. He was literally at all the big shows, from Louis Vuitton to Dior Men to Kenzo.