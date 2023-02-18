Paris Hilton Thought She Was Asexual Before Meeting Her Husband

Paris Hilton says her husband helped her confirm a very important part of her sexual identity.

As part of Harper's Bazaar's March Legacy issue, the 42-year-old hotel heiress and media personality sat down for a revealing interview about her relationship with Carter Reum, 42, and how it changed the way she thought about sex and physical intimacy.

According to Hilton, she spent a good part of her 20s secretly wondering if she was asexual, telling the publication that "I was a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me."

"I called myself the 'kissing bandit' because I only liked to make out," she said before admitting that "a lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that."



Hilton continued, "It wasn't until Carter that I finally am not that way."

In fact, the "Stars Are Blind" singer said that she actually has fun "hooking up" with the entrepreneur and venture capitalist. However, Hilton also went on to say that it's far more than just raw chemistry, as she admires Reum for his grounded perspective and honest nature, prior to explaining that he's different from her past lovers as someone who isn't in the limelight.

"I just feel like after all the hell I've been through, I'm finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with," she said. "He's not famous. He's smart. He comes from a nice family. He's a good person."

Hilton stated, "It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys."

Prior to meeting Reum at a mutual friend's Thanksgiving celebration in 2019, Hilton had already been engaged to Chris Zylka, Paris Latsis and Jason Shaw. That said, the socialite made it clear from the get-go that Carter was her "dream guy," before getting married to him in November 2021 and welcoming a baby boy via surrogate last month.

