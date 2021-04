Nancy Pantirer has been painting for more than two decades, creating work that investigates the "relationships of color, surface and composition." Her archive of wild acrylic canvases become the backdrop for photographer Kimber Capriotti's PAPER Fashion shoot, featuring looks by Alexander McQueen, Erdem and Brandon Maxwell.

Art: "Untitled" by Nancy Pantirer Dress: Brandon Maxwell, Necklace: Vanessa's Vintage, Rings: AARYAH, Shoes: Steve Madden