Jonzu Jones, the New York-based model and fashion stylist "from a galaxy far far away," collaborated with photographer Julia Comita and motion designers Mark McCallum and Pasakorn Nontananandh to create a "fictional futuristic world." The result is a series of moving portraits that draws inspiration from lo-fi arcade games, and resembles "both the past and the future," according to Comita. Below, see Jones transformed into a neon-lit android for PAPER.
Related | Demi Lovato Phones Home
Visor: NY Vintage
Top: Jean Paul Gaultier
Top: The Confessional Showroom, Choker: Search and Destroy, Earring: Austin James Smith
Earring: Austin James Smith, Choker: Eddie Borgo
Photography: Julia Comita
Hair and grooming: Quenton Barnette
Motion design: Mark McCallum and Pasakorn Nontananandh
Model: Jonzu Jones