Jonzu Jones, the New York-based model and fashion stylist "from a galaxy far far away," collaborated with photographer Julia Comita and motion designers Mark McCallum and Pasakorn Nontananandh to create a "fictional futuristic world." The result is a series of moving portraits that draws inspiration from lo-fi arcade games, and resembles "both the past and the future," according to Comita. Below, see Jones transformed into a neon-lit android for PAPER.

Your browser does not support the video tag. Visor: NY Vintage

Your browser does not support the video tag. Top: Jean Paul Gaultier

Your browser does not support the video tag. Top: The Confessional Showroom, Choker: Search and Destroy, Earring: Austin James Smith