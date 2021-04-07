Fashion
Jonzu Jones, the New York-based model and fashion stylist "from a galaxy far far away," collaborated with photographer Julia Comita and motion designers Mark McCallum and Pasakorn Nontananandh to create a "fictional futuristic world." The result is a series of moving portraits that draws inspiration from lo-fi arcade games, and resembles "both the past and the future," according to Comita. Below, see Jones transformed into a neon-lit android for PAPER.

Visor: NY Vintage

Top: Jean Paul Gaultier

Top: The Confessional Showroom, Choker: Search and Destroy, Earring: Austin James Smith

Earring: Austin James Smith, Choker: Eddie Borgo

Photography: Julia Comita
Hair and grooming: Quenton Barnette
Motion design: Mark McCallum and Pasakorn Nontananandh
Model: Jonzu Jones

