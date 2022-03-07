PAPER Fashion: Feelings of Desire

Inspired by the Maenads (from Greek mythology) that roamed the mountains or forests performing frenzied, ecstatic dances and were believed to be possessed by the Gods, photographer Matias Alfonzo's PAPER fashion shoot celebrates cocktails as a form of festivity and love.

He describes the imagery as "a modern, pop take on dance culture, youth and sexual exploration," linking back to the Maenads, as the main character on the Dionysian Mysteries, a ritual where they used intoxicants (like wine or potions) and other trance-inducing techniques (like music) to remove inhibitions and liberate the individual to return to a natural state.

