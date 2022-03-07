Fashion
PAPER Fashion: Feelings of Desire
Photography and art direction: Matias Alfonzo / Styling: Oana Cilibiu / Hair: Pablo Kuemin / Makeup: Yvane Rocher
Inspired by the Maenads (from Greek mythology) that roamed the mountains or forests performing frenzied, ecstatic dances and were believed to be possessed by the Gods, photographer Matias Alfonzo's PAPER fashion shoot celebrates cocktails as a form of festivity and love.
He describes the imagery as "a modern, pop take on dance culture, youth and sexual exploration," linking back to the Maenads, as the main character on the Dionysian Mysteries, a ritual where they used intoxicants (like wine or potions) and other trance-inducing techniques (like music) to remove inhibitions and liberate the individual to return to a natural state.
Photography and art direction: Matias Alfonzo
Styling: Oana Cilibiu
Styling assistants: Samuel Tosi, Bianca Magistrelli, Fabio Cassetta
Set design: Alice Jacobs
Set design assistant: David Quincoces
3D artists: Luca Licciardi, Giovanni Gazzillo
Hair: Pablo Kuemin
Makeup: Yvane Rocher
Casting: Alexandre Junior Cyprien (Creartvt)
Models: Cathy Wolf (IMG) Coralie Jean-Francois (City Models), Marfa Manakh (Women 360)