Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing opened up about severe injuries he sustained from a fireplace explosion in his Paris home last year. On Saturday — exactly a year after the accident — he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with scars on his face, and his torso and arms in a half-body cast.

​"I finally feel ready to share this. I've been hiding this for too long and it's time for you to know," he wrote. "Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris' Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough."

Rousteing said that he did everything he could to make sure that this matter remained private, with only his team, family and friends aware of what happened. He explained, "To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities..."

This whole situation, he said, helped him realize the power social media has in our lives and how it allows us "to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world."

But now he's all healed up, "happy and healthy." And the experience actually inspired his latest show at Paris Fashion Week, which he said was about "the celebration of healing over pain." He continued, "I'm beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude."

The comments section of the post flooded with supportive messages, including some from Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Cindy Crawford, and Donatella Versace.