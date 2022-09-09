An old clip of Olivia Wilde is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

To make things even worse though, the film itself hasn't been doing so well in critical circles, garnering a 46% rating on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to what the aggregator determined was "a mostly muddled rehash of overly familiar themes" that couldn't be saved by the "intriguing array of talent on either side of the camera." Or as Vanity Fair 's Richard Lawson put it, the film's decision to incorporate "a jumble of repurposed elements [from other films] in lively enough harmony until it’s time to knuckle down and really get into what’s happening" to Pugh's character, Alice.

"It’s then that [the] screenplay begins to falter, as does Wilde’s direction," as Lawson went on to say, while The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab wrote, "It has immaculate production and costume design. Beneath its polished, very stylish outer sheen, though, it’s as hollow as the lives of its pampered but empty-headed protagonists."



And on the heels of the negative reviews and all the alleged on-set personal drama, Twitter users ended up finding a recording of Wilde's 2019 interview on The Late Show, where she told host Stephen Colbert that "if a movie’s bad, it is the director’s fault." So in light of all the negative press surrounding Don't Worry Darling, the internet has been dissecting her past comments and "screaming" about how "she did that to herself."

Wilde has yet to publicly comment on the criticism.