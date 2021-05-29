This has been a really great year for Olivia Rodrigo's music career. The teen star's been unstoppable since releasing her single "Driver's License," and her debut album SOUR has been an undeniable smash hit.

On Friday, the singer broke a worldwide streaming record. SOUR had the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist in global Spotify history, with roughly 385 million streams seven days after its March 21st release. Rodrigo posted about this huge achievement on Instagram, saying, "thank u to everyone who listened to SOUR. this has truly been the coolest week of my life. so so so grateful."

Her third song release "Good 4 U" also hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, which has been dubbed the rock genre's first hot number one hit in years. And in the UK, her album and her latest single both hit the top of the charts, making the 18-year-old the youngest solo artist to ever score an Official UK Chart Double.

