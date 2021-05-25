Breakout sensation Olivia Rodrigo arrives today with a brand new live performance of "favorite crime," hot off the release of her highly anticipated debut album, SOUR.

Carrying forward the same suburban teenage ennui vibes that we've gotten from tracks like "driver's license," Rodrigo's "favorite crime" performance sees a similar slice of scene, with the singer crawling out of a bedroom window onto the first floor roof of a two story home to join her backup singers and guitar player for a relaxed hang.

One of the more stripped back cuts from SOUR, "favorite crime" shows Rodrigo pouring over her own heartbreak, processing and making peace with the parts of herself that feel responsible for being treated badly in that relationship.

"Dan & I wrote 'favorite crime' sometime last summer I think," Rodrigo writes in the album's liner notes. "I had 'Know I loved you so bad I let you treat me like that' written in my notes app for awhile & it sort of sparked the entire song. I really love how the song is one big metaphor. Figurative language was something I had to work on in my song writing. I'm a very literal, specific writer & metaphors & similes aren't often where my brain tends to go, so I'm super proud of this song."

Following in the footsteps of other artists like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, YUNGBLUD and more, Rodrigo's latest visual is part of an ongoing series as Vevo's first LIFT artist of 2021.

"Vevo has supported my music videos since the beginning, so it was awesome to create custom visuals with their team, which capture the tone of my work in a powerful way," Rodrigo says. "I'm also excited to be named a Vevo LIFT artist and join such a great roster of previous alumni."

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform "favorite crime," above, and keep streaming SOUR, below.