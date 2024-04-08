Olivia Rodrigo, All-American Bitch

Glitter, fishnets, a sea of violet crop tops and tweens screaming the word, “fuck!”

It’s Friday night in Manhattan and pop prodigy Olivia Rodrigo is playing the first of four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. Moments after she takes the stage, as she erratically spins to the distorted chords of her witty, toxic-love ballad, “bad idea right?”, you can almost see where the former Disney darling ends and the larger-than-life stage performer begins. She’s sexy without being vulgar, earnest in her crowd banter without being shy and, judging by how she controls the audience's energy between each saccharine meets devastatingly honest track, she’s been preparing for this moment her whole life.

“Tonight’s gonna be so much fucking fun,” she warns with a knowing grin at the start of the set, right before reminding her congregation (which is mainly made up of dads who’ve been dragged to the arena by their pre-pubescent kids, millennials like myself who appreciate the nostalgia lining her post-punk gritty pop sound and teens who can relate to every lyric) that the goal of the evening is to “feel all your feelings!” We happily comply. Since her last tour stop in NYC (at Radio City Music Hall for her Grammy award-winning debut Sour), Rodrigo has added space for 13,000 more fans and a level of production typically reserved for stars with twice her discography. For most of her GUTS performance, she’s flanked by dancers whose movements dynamically reflect her words as she goes from sour to sweet, angsty to love drunk.

She levitates over our heads while sitting on a crescent moon; she disappears into the stage throughout the night, reappearing with an evolving costume of sequined mini-outfits. Her all-female band plays viscously — giving songs like “good 4 u” and “brutal” a raw rock slant that can’t be felt or heard while listening to them in the comfort of your home. In fact, played out from the stage, Rodrigo’s entire collection takes on a brand new life, one that points to who she may be in the future just as much as who she is to her fans right now.