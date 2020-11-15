People have gone from headphones to earphones, and then moved on to wireless AirPods. Now, there's a new device that allows people to listen to music without having to wear anything on your ears.

On Friday, an Israeli company called Noveto Systems debuted a device that performs a new audio function they're calling "sound beaming." A sensing module locates and tracks ear positioning, and sends sound through ultrasonic waves that will allow listeners to hear music from their front, above, and behind. And, no, other people won't hear whatever sound's been beamed into your head.

"You don't need to tell the device where you are. It's not streaming to one exact place," SoundBeamer Product Manager Ayana Wallwater told The Associated Press. "It follows you wherever you go. So it's personally for you — follows you, plays what you want inside your head."

The company is the first to launch a branded consumer product using this technology.