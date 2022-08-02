North West has proven herself to be a master makeup artist.

On Sunday, July 31, North and Kim Kardashian used their joint TikTok account to show off the former's take on a new viral makeup prank inspired by Despicable Me, where people give friends and family members makeovers, only to turn them into Minions with lots of greasepaint. And the person North decided to transform into one of these beloved cartoon characters? None other than her mom, of course.

Captioned "Mommy Minion," the 15-second clip documents the step-by-step process of transforming the KKW founder from Queen of the Contour into a brilliant bright yellow vision using four different makeup palettes, complete with a Minion-approved outfit of denim, painted-on goggles and a blue glittery lip.

Granted, North has already impressed us as a prodigy of the Bob Ross school of oil painting, as well as a rising style icon who's undoubtedly using her current "full goth" phase to cultivate the feelings of alienation and angst required to be a truly great visionary artist.

As of late though, the 9-year-old has been leaning into her rebellious side after being infamously banned by her dad, Kanye "Ye" West, from wearing any cosmetics several years ago, which resulted in her longstanding "obsession" with makeup turning into a love of spooky SFX beauty experiments, including a prank that was apparently so good that it was mistaken for an actual murder scene.

"I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," as Kim recently told Allure. But seeing as how she needs to practice her new skills, North decided to douse herself and little sister Chicago in fake blood before using the rest of her supply to cover the house they were renting at the time. And the result?

"The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene," Kim said. "It was bad."

Watch North's make over her mom for yourself below.