If we've learned anything over the years, it's that when it comes to celebrity offspring, a sense of fashion doesn't skip generations and the Kardashian clan is no exception.

As of late, North West has been turning out one fit after the other with an assortment of oversized jackets, suits and a pair of steel-capped Balenciaga HardCrocs while accompanying her mother to Paris Fashion Week, but it was a particular blue varsity jacket she was seen sporting that got the internet buzzing. Potentially a hand-me-down from her father, North was snapped wearing a piece from Kanye West's short-lived clothing brand, Pastelle.

Having only run from 2006 to 2009, Pastelle occupies an interesting space in fashion history and in the context of Kanye's own complicated career. The label was by no means West's first attempt at launching a clothing line — that would have been the even shorter lived Mascotte by K West that was shuttered in 2004. The Yeezy predecessor laid the groundwork for a lot of his future collaborations with the likes of Virgil Abloh, Ben Baller, KAWS and Kim Jones. Featuring varsity jackets and sporty graphics, Pastelle stylistically helped bridged the gap between Kanye's Graduation and 808s & Heartbreak eras.

The brand was supposed to make its big debut at New York Fashion Week in 2009 but was derailed by the controversy and media fervor when Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the VMAs. A few samples have popped up in various editorial shoots and were seen being worn by the likes of B.o.B and Lupe Fiasco back in the day and a few Pastelle pieces have periodically popped up over the years, like one varsity jacket that sold for $10,000 at Justin Reed’s consignment store.

As many Kanye-heads have noted, the rapper famously wore the same jacket North West was seen sporting in Paris to the American Music Awards almost 15 years ago. Cute!