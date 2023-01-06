'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Noah Schnapp has just come out as gay.

On Thursday, January 5, the Stranger Things star made the big announcement in a new TikTok, where he can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip of another person saying, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” And just to make the reveal crystal clear, Schnapp also added some overlay text to the video, writing that “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

Not only that, but the 18-year-old actor went on to reference his Stranger Things character, Will Byers, whose sexuality has been the topic of much speculation amongst viewers since the show's debut, as Schnapp went on to say in the caption that he's "more similar to Will than I thought.”

Last July, Schnapp finally confirmed that Will is gay after four seasons of fervent fan theories, when he told Variety that his character is in love with his best friend, Mike Wheeler, who's played by Finn Wolfhard in the hit sci-fi series. The subject was also addressed in the second installment of Stranger Things' fourth season when Will pretends to speak as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in order to confess his love to Mike.

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp told the publication at the time. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

He added, "They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.”

You can watch the Stranger Things star's TikTok below.

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound - princessazula0