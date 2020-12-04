Noah Cyrus has apologized over her use of racially charged language in defense of Harry Styles's Vogue dress.

On Thursday, the "July" singer took to Instagram to voice her support for Styles after conservative pundit Candace Owens criticized him for not being "manly." However, the post did this by asserting that Styles wore the dress "better than any of u nappy ass heauxz" — a statement that many believed was made in a reference to Owens, who is a Black woman.

Needless to say, Cyrus's poor choice of words was met with substantial backlash given the racist undertones of the term. And as such, the musician later returned to the social media platform to apologize for her previous Story.

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry," Cyrus said, before adding, "I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me."

See screenshots of both posts via Pop Crave, below.

Noah Cyrus apologizes for using term with racist history to defend Harry Styles:



“I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry.” pic.twitter.com/2M7iUPMJJR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2020