Nicole Kidman Should Be in the Club
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting divorced. Naturally, this means that Kidman should pack it up in Nashville and get herself to the nearest club!
We're mostly kidding, since it is a sad day for fans of marriage and also Nicole Kidman. TMZ reports that the actress has split from longtime husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage and the birth of their two children. According to the outlet, "the couple has been living apart 'since the beginning of summer,'" according to multiple sources familiar with the couple's affairs.
Another source added that "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone." So, she's literally a single mom who works two jobs, loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and the heart of a fighter. Nicole Kidman shouldn't be going through a divorce — she should be in the club!
What's interesting is the numerous sources now coming out of the woodwork to claim the split has been an open secret in Hollywood for some time. One tipster told People that Urban moving out was "the writing was on the wall," saying that “It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."
The same insider told People that Kidman "has been fighting to save the marriage” and "didn't want this."
Other outlets have dug up past comments from Urban about turmoil in their relationship. In 2024, at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, he said that his past struggle with addiction almost "blew" their marriage up mere months into their nuptials. “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”
Again, I'd like to stress that Nicole Kidman should not be worrying about her divorce or being a single mother. She should be in the club, living it up and preparing for her tour de force performance in season three of Big Little Lies. Get me on the phone with her team! PAPER would like to extend and open invitation to Basement whenever she likes.
Image via Getty
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July