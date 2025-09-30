Nicole Kidman Should Be in the Club

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting divorced. Naturally, this means that Kidman should pack it up in Nashville and get herself to the nearest club!

We're mostly kidding, since it is a sad day for fans of marriage and also Nicole Kidman. TMZ reports that the actress has split from longtime husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage and the birth of their two children. According to the outlet, "the couple has been living apart 'since the beginning of summer,'" according to multiple sources familiar with the couple's affairs. Another source added that "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone." So, she's literally a single mom who works two jobs, loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and the heart of a fighter. Nicole Kidman shouldn't be going through a divorce — she should be in the club!

What's interesting is the numerous sources now coming out of the woodwork to claim the split has been an open secret in Hollywood for some time. One tipster told People that Urban moving out was "the writing was on the wall," saying that “It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable." The same insider told People that Kidman "has been fighting to save the marriage” and "didn't want this."

Other outlets have dug up past comments from Urban about turmoil in their relationship. In 2024, at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, he said that his past struggle with addiction almost "blew" their marriage up mere months into their nuptials. “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

Again, I'd like to stress that Nicole Kidman should not be worrying about her divorce or being a single mother. She should be in the club, living it up and preparing for her tour de force performance in season three of Big Little Lies. Get me on the phone with her team! PAPER would like to extend and open invitation to Basement whenever she likes.