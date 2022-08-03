Nicki Minaj is shutting down the payola rumors.

For the non-Barbz out there, the speculation started late last week thanks to an Instagram account run by a woman purportedly named "Kate Miller," a.k.a. @kate_miller7, who said she used to be the "Moment 4 Life" rapper's assistant before being "fired for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account."

"I'm exposing all files I have from working for her. Along with the voice messages she sent me regarding many different people," Miller wrote via a series of nearly 50 Instagram Stories, which involved several alleged scandals connected to Minaj's finances, career and personal life, according to several screenshots captured by fans.

Amongst Miller's claims were allegations about Minaj owing $173 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS since 2016 and claims about her 10-month-old son — whose name she and husband Kenneth Petty have tried to keep a secret — being called "Amadeus Cyril Petty." However, one of the most damning accusations was related to Minaj allegedly paying $75,000 to ensure her new song, "Freaky Girl," appeared on the Billboard charts.

1/18

Nicki fired her assistant and the DRAMA -thread



Don’t @ me no nonsense cause I won’t respond cause I’m not a fan I’m just watching the ☕️ unfold pic.twitter.com/V5jO9V8I94 — brèa (@juicebox_bby) August 1, 2022

Needless to say, the star had plenty to say about Miller, her gossip mongering and the people who ran with the unfounded claims in an Instagram Live that was posted on Monday, August 1.

Kicking off the livestream with some fake crying, Minaj mocked the posts by pretending that Miller really was her former assistant "who went and told everybody" about the so-called "truth" — namely "how I owe a $173 million to the IRS."

That said, Minaj couldn't help but burst into laughter before chiding the internet for even entertaining the rumors by saying, "every day I learn that y'all getting dumber and fucking dumber."

"I am mind blown that people are this fucking dumb," she continued. "That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea. Chile."

Granted, Minaj's real problem was with the people who fell for these rumors that "sound so fucking dumb," especially since "it's clearly a kid" running the account. And what made her even more annoyed was how she saw an entire Twitter fanbase create "a whole spreadsheet" based on Miller's posts so that they could finally "get rid" of her, which led her to finish off her stream with some words for her haters, who just "can't get off of my sweet Trinidadian pussy."

Miller's account has since been removed from Instagram. However, you can watch a recording of Minaj's Instagram Live about the situation via the Shade Room below.