Nick Jonas is going to be taking over Saturday Night Live next week.

The "Jealous" singer is going to be hosting ​SNL ​on February 27, and is also going to be pulling a double-duty shift as the show's musical guest. He made the announcement over Instagram, saying, "A dream come true. Let's get it @nbcsnl!!" His wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, has even surprised him with a whole balloon arrangement congratulating him on the gig.

The singer's also announced that his new single, "Spaceman," is dropping on February 25, so expect to hear him performing the new song live on the show.

This is Nick's first time hosting the show, but not his first time on the SNL stage. He's performed as a solo artist in a 2016 episode, and also performed as part of the Jonas Brothers with Joe and Kevin back in 2009. They also returned to perform in 2019 after they got the band back together.

Like Nick, Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino also previously pulled an SNL double shift back in 2018.