Delilah Montauk Pop-up: A Sweet Escape

Chicken tenders, DJs, classic style, and impeccable cocktails (oh my!). This Labor Day Weekend, Montauk’s Mary Lou’s was transformed into a roaring ‘20s supper club right in time for the last weekends of summer. Presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve in partnership with The h.wood Group, each night of the pop-up boasted performances from the likes of Alesso, DJ PEE WEE (aka Anderson .Paak), and Zack Bia and Gwen Stefani (who played a set list of ‘90s hits that PAPER still can’t believe we experienced from side stage.) From the show girls welcoming you at the entrance, to the white glove service, decadent menu of lobster rolls, caviar, crabcakes, wagyu steak (and more), tantalizing music, and Great Gatsby-esque vibes smack dab in the seaside of New York, (did we mention the chicken fingers? We’re still drooling over Delilah’s iconic chicken tenders), this weekend at Delilah’s Montauk pop was (to put it in the word’s of Stefanie) “a sweet escape.”

Check out photos of the h.wood Group’s transformation of Mary Lou’s (from pink curtains, peacock prints, pink shell booths, and art installations) to the classic marquee that read “Nothing to Sea Here” at the entrance, put your fomo at ease below.